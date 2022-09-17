West Coast Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:ILCB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,119. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $67.03.

