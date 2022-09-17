West Coast Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey comprises about 1.6% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Houlihan Lokey worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 41,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

NYSE HLI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.16. The company had a trading volume of 569,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,131. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $418.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

