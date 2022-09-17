West Coast Financial LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.15.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.87. 12,599,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,013,661. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.60.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

