West Coast Financial LLC Has $4.92 Million Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Dropbox worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 96,974 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 290,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 152,177 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,876,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after buying an additional 51,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. 3,927,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,589. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $114,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 503,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,608.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $114,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 503,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,608.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,632,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,383,008.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,270 shares of company stock worth $2,017,145 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Stories

