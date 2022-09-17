West Coast Financial LLC Increases Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 24,285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 66,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.63. 1,267,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,802,964.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

