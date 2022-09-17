West Coast Financial LLC Sells 159 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 462,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,928,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,886,000 after acquiring an additional 89,908 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,657,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

ZBRA stock traded down $7.68 on Friday, reaching $288.52. 531,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,646. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $283.72 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

