West Coast Financial LLC Sells 3,780 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,266,000 after acquiring an additional 588,841 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,799,000 after acquiring an additional 452,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $685,157,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,836. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

