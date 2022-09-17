West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $273.73

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $273.73 and last traded at $274.43, with a volume of 24358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $290.82.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.87.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after purchasing an additional 664,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,762,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $616,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $626,941,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

