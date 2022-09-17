Westpark Capital Initiates Coverage on Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $437.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ribbon Communications news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. purchased 1,639,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,435,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,679,003.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 1,001.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 244,468 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 80,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.