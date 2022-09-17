Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Shares Up 0.2%

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.32. 589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Wharf Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58.

Wharf Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0449 per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.

About Wharf

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

