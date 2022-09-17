Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Down 12.6% This Week

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for about $109.98 or 0.00547897 BTC on exchanges. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $977,545.46 and approximately $41,201.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.3% against the dollar and now trades at $569.74 or 0.02838204 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00103164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00825087 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance.

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

