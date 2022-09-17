Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $16.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

WSM opened at $134.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159,388 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 315,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,843.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

