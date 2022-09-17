Windward Capital Management Co. CA Acquires 689 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises about 1.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

MAR stock traded down $7.59 on Friday, reaching $154.92. 3,370,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.02 and a 200-day moving average of $161.23. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

