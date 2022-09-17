Windward Capital Management Co. CA Buys 273 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 577,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,436,000 after buying an additional 56,249 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,563,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 42,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 28,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,364,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,926,826. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $152.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,951 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

