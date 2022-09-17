Windward Capital Management Co. CA Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.8% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Starbucks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,987,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,149,733. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average is $81.50.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

