Windward Capital Management Co. CA Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,565,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,797. The company has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.87. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

