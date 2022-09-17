WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Trading Down 0.9%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.21 and last traded at $27.21. 8,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 11,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTSE. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 797,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after buying an additional 78,462 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

