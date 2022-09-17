WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.62

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.62 and traded as low as $40.67. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 35,038 shares traded.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.