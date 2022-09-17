WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
DXJS stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund
