WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

DXJS stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 70.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 68,374 shares during the period.

