WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.48 and last traded at $43.56. Approximately 113,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 209,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 285,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 437,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 10,588.7% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 27.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 730,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,946,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter.

