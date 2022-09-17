Woodstock Corp Acquires 602 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,192,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,780,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $67.69. 1,374,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,668. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

