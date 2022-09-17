Woodstock Corp Buys 359 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Woodstock Corp increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $259,564,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street by 36.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 438.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after buying an additional 761,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after acquiring an additional 736,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.10. 2,824,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,046. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

