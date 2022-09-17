Woodstock Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Woodstock Corp decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after acquiring an additional 750,928 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.13. 2,133,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,862. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.