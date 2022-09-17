Woodstock Corp Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,375 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $88.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,893,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,740,924. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.