Woodstock Corp Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its position in Adobe by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after acquiring an additional 126,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded down $9.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.50. 14,948,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,341. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $396.83 and its 200-day moving average is $408.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.14 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.35.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.