Woodstock Corp Purchases 353 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,822,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,592,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,950. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.68. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.61.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

