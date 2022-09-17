Woodstock Corp Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Woodstock Corp raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,163,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 133,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.56. 2,410,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,739. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

