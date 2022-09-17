Woodstock Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Woodstock Corp decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 5.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 15.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $38.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,570,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,233. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $57.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

