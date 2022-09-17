Worth Asset Management LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Waste Management by 769.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,942,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.0 %

WM stock opened at $169.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.15 and a 200-day moving average of $159.45. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

