Worth Asset Management LLC Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,680 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.24.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The company’s revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

