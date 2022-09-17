Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $75,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.9 %

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $32,744,401 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $581.93 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $500.08 and a 1 year high of $686.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $611.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $605.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

