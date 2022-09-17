Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,270 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH)

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Rating) by 987.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 206,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100,959 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the first quarter worth $272,000.

NASDAQ:DWSH opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

