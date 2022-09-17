Worth Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2,582.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $40.80 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

