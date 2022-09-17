Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 2,825 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 111,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOC. Capital One Financial began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,189,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

