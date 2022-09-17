Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 3,015 Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $361,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $10.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

