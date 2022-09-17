Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 4,099 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.0% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 285,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 37,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $87.72 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $222.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average of $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

