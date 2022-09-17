Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 63,050 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,050 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,726,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,098 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,846 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 279,012.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

