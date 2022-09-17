Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $278.49 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $278.49 or 0.01391712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $76.93 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $623.65 or 0.03116644 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00827797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,266,588 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX.

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.