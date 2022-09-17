Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on XRX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of XRX opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. Xerox has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. Xerox’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -25.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Xerox by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Xerox by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after purchasing an additional 105,477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.