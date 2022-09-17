Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.33. 7,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 23,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance downgraded Xiaomi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Xiaomi from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Xiaomi Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

