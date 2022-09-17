XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Short Interest Update

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPEL. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on XPEL to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 61,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $4,991,755.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,400,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,471,147.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other XPEL news, CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $62,335.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 61,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $4,991,755.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,471,147.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,269,068. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in XPEL by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 26,872 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of XPEL by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of XPEL by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL opened at $65.21 on Friday. XPEL has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.79.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

