Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Yarbrough Capital LLC decreased its position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,352,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 129,244 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,296,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,379 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 821,364 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 507,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. 61,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,907. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $823.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

CLBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair cut Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

