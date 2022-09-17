Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $555,000 Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Yarbrough Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Terminix Global from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Terminix Global Stock Down 1.0 %

About Terminix Global

NYSE TMX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,375. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.37.

(Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.