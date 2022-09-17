Yarbrough Capital LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

BLK traded down $5.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $626.74. 2,693,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,183. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $670.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $668.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

