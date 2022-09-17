Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $292,000 in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after acquiring an additional 725,599 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,152,000 after acquiring an additional 346,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,003,000 after buying an additional 102,685 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $434,144,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,646,000 after buying an additional 353,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $9.99 on Friday, reaching $242.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.96 and a beta of 0.94. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.