Yarbrough Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Yarbrough Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in AON by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $609,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in AON by 11.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 64,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AON traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,935. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.26 and a 200 day moving average of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.70.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

