Yarbrough Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Yarbrough Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $354,824,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,629,000 after purchasing an additional 639,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after buying an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $39,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS remained flat at $100.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,968,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,585. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.87. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.