Yarbrough Capital LLC Sells 5,226 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Yarbrough Capital LLC cut its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $89,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $157,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000.

NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.27. 2,004,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,510. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

