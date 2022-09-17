Yarbrough Capital LLC Sells 542 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Yarbrough Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after buying an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,352,000 after buying an additional 641,965 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 31.8% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,179,000 after buying an additional 589,091 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at $58,590,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 409,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,801. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.