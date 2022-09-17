YUMMY Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $458.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YUMMY has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.20 or 0.02206936 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00101752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00824382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s launch date was September 10th, 2021. YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto. The official website for YUMMY is yummy-crypto.com.

Buying and Selling YUMMY

According to CryptoCompare, “Yummy Crypto is a project launched on May 1st, 2021 with the vision to deliver value to holders via Growth Fund while providing contributions to help solve some of the world's most pressing issues.”

